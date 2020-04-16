RMTD confirms two employees test positive for COVID-19

Within the last 24 hours, the Rockford Mass Transit District was informed that an RMTD Operator and an RMTD Administrative staff employee have both tested positive for Coronavirus disease.

Both employees are self isolating at home.

Rockford Mass Transit has been working closely with the Winnebago County Health Department, the American Public Transportation Association and the Illinois Public Transportation Association since the outbreak of this disease to implement best practice safety guidelines for our operators and staff.

These measures include operators wearing personal protective equipment, use and distribution of hand sanitizers, minimized hard surface contact on vehicles by adjusting boarding and alighting methods, and the waiving of fares to minimize person to person contact.

Additionally RMTD has implementing stringent cleaning procedures for its vehicles and facilities to protect both its staff and customers and has been educating employees on an ongoing basis on the importance of social distancing and other measures to avoid spreading the disease.