RMTD brings back nightly bus service

Beginning Monday, June 1 the Rockford Mass Transit District will be reinstating its regular weeknight service.

Service will resume Monday through Friday until 11:15 p.m., which includes the #31, #32, #33, #34, #35 and #36 routes. The #N36 Perryville route will temporarily begin service one hour earlier, starting at 5:15 pm. RMTD will continue the regular operation of late night shuttles from 11:15 pm to 11:45 pm. All other weekday and Saturday service will continue to operate per the current COVID-19 related service reduction schedule until further notice.

“Based on our current staffing resources, we have determined that we are now able to restore and sustain the regular operation of Weeknight service,” said RMTD Executive Director Michael Stubbe. “We recognize the critical importance of ensuring our riders and community have access to businesses and other services that are reopening. We will continue to evaluate RMTD’s ability to restore regular service and will quickly move to implement additional changes when the conditions allow for it."

Wearing face coverings will be a requirement for RMTD staff and riders until further notice, with a limit of ten riders per bus.

Detailed information can be found on the RMTD website at rmtd.org or by calling 815.961.9000