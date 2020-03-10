RMTD takes precautions during coronavirus outbreak

Buses are just one example of a place where a virus can spread quickly and a local public transit system is taking extra steps to protect its passengers and drivers during the coronavirus outbreak.

" I am concerned because you never know who has it and who doesn't," said Callie Knox, Rockford Public Transit District passenger.

"I'm praying for people that they don't catch it," said John Wesley Galloway Jr. Rockford Public Transit District passenger.

"If it can get this far from where it came from it will make it here," said Eddie Thomasson, Rockford Public Transit District passenger.

Those who ride the bus sit near others leading RMTD passengers to take extra precautions to avoid becoming a victim to a virus-like co-vid 19.

"I got my facial mask, I have my hand sanitizer, I have my gloves, so like I said I am going to stay away from the crowds," Thomasson said.

Thomasson uses the bus routes each morning and night to commute to and from work.

"I just try to find a fairly clean seat by sight and try to stay to myself and don't talk too much," Thomasson said.

RMTD is holding up its end of the bargain by doing some extra cleaning.

"We nightly cleanout facilities, now we are also cleaning them twice during the day," said RMTD Marketing and Public Relations Specialist Lisa Brown.

Brown says the minute the coronavirus hit the states the staff took action.

"We have looked at all of our cleaning products to assure we are using the best quality products," Brown said.

RMTD also hung up flyers to educate passengers.

"Alerting them on how to prevent the coronavirus and what measure they should take in case they do have it," Brown said.

Brown says the best thing those who ride the bus can do is stay home when sick.

"We are very fortunate that it hasn't hit Winnebago County yet, fingers crossed it doesn't. Hopefully, everyone in the community is taking those measures and we will keep ourselves safe," Brown said.

RMTD is participating as a management team in webinars and teleconferences with the Winnebago County Health Department to provide transportation information regarding the coronavirus outbreak.