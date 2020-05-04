RAMP gets funds from COVID-19 Response Fund

RAMP, an area nonprofit that assists people with disabilities and their caregivers, receives $2,000 from the Northwest Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund,

The fund was created by The Freeport Community Foundation (FCF) and the United Way of Northwest Illinois (UWNWIL).

RAMP leaders say they will use the money toward emergency food and basic supplies, interim housing and shelter, primary health care services, utility and financial services, as well as PPE and other essential needs related to COVID-19.

“It is always our commitment to help our consumers find the resources they need to stay healthy and safe. The community has really stepped up and is willing to help. Lena Brewing Company kindly donated a growler of hand sanitizer and worked with us on a discounted price for nine other bottles that we purchased with the funds from the Northwest Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund. This hand sanitizer will be divided up into many smaller containers to distribute to individuals with disabilities who have not been able to attain the needed supplies.” said Autumn Kubatzke, Stephenson County Manager for RAMP.

Individuals with disabilities in Stephenson County may contact RAMP at 815-233-1128 to submit a request for emergency services related to COVID-19. RAMP receives additional funds from Winnebago, Boone, and DeKalb counties. Residents in those counties can make a request by calling 815-968-7467.