RAEDC and the Illinois Manufacturing Association host manufacturing webinar

The Rockford Area Economic Development Council hosted a webinar with the Illinois Manufacturing Association, to outline the current state of the manufacturing business.

President and CEO of the IMA Mark Denzler identifies some trends in the industry, as well as the impact COVID-19 has on manufacturers. With 24-thousand manufacturing employees in Winnebago County, the impact of these trends will be felt by many.

"Our state truly represents and the Rockford area represents the best of the best in American manufacturing and it's built our nation for 200 years," Denzler says, "And it's going to continue to grow and make sure that we have a brighter future tomorrow."