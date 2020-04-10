RACVB’s “Home with the FAM” highlights Rockford venues

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau launches Home with the FAM as an addition to its Stay Home RKFD campaign.

Home with the FAM is a stay at home virtual tour for national event operators, trade publication partners and media.

The tour is scheduled for Friday April 17 at 11 a.m. CT on the RACVB’s Zoom webinar platform.

RACVB leaders say they will feature many Rockford facilities on the tour including the BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado Performing Arts Center, Embassy Suites Hotel and more.

Regional and national event operators are invited to join the Home with the FAM tour to learn about tourism operations, scheduling updates and to take a peek at some of the industry’s best multi-purpose facilities from across the country.

In a statement, RACVB President and CEO John Groh said, “These are tough times, no doubt. At RACVB, we are mindful of what needs to be done to help flatten the curve, but understand that our work continues in new ways. We have to be ready for recovery and we think taking the opportunity to showcase our region now, when event planners are thinking about the future of their events, is ideal. Our region is ideally located, the right mid-scale size and full of opportunities for event planners looking to host events in a market ready to welcome them.”

