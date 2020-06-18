RACVB hosts diversity lunch chat

A commitment to a vibrant community that's the topic of this afternoon's lunch chat hosted by the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"Hold yourself accountable to really standing behind our diverse population," said Martesha Brown, RACVB director of advancements.

Brown was one of four panelists who discussed improvements that must be made to ensure a welcoming environment in Rockford

"We understand that if we are not listening and we are not welcoming diversity then we are not doing justice for our community and visitors will not feel welcome here," Brown said.

The convention bureau is rolling out a plan to incorporate the steps needed to become an inclusive community by first talking to residents.

"To ensure that we have our ears and eyes focused on what the diverse community is needing," Brown said.

"It will take consistent and sometimes difficult conversations about our events," said Mary McNamara Bernsten, Rockford Area Arts Council executive director.

Bernsten says it's important to stress the importance of art and cultural events that represent all people.

"Rockford does this well in some respects and has a long way to go in others. We have things like Greek Fest, Italian Fest Juneteenth, the black family reunion," Bernsten said.

Panelists shared the benefits of recruiting people with diverse perspectives for leadership roles.

"So you want to have that moment when you are at a board meeting and are like 'oh I didn't think of it that way' and that creates healthy dialogue and welcomes the conversations of diversity," said Tiana McCall, Rock Valley College vice president of community outreach and strategic partnerships.

"Be open to conversations even if they are tough. Be able to be open-minded and open to the idea that community is diversity," said Ricardo Montoya-Picazo, Rockford Community Relations Commission member.

RACVB will host another lunch chat next Thursday.