RACVB announces new initiative with 'stay-at-home' songs

Just a handful of days after beginning the lunch chat segment, the RACVB announces their newest online program, 'Stay-at-Home' songs where songwriters across the region should record a new song highlighting Rockford's strength as a whole.

Musicians will judge the songs and the winner will go home with a $200 gift card. Nick Povalatis of the RACVB says, "It's the beginning of some more interactive and engaging content and programs that were trying to shine a spotlight on, and what we really want to do is make sure that the creative spirit and the resiliency of Rockford is captured with our content moving forward and what a perfect platform and opportunity to do so."