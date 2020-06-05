Protestors to block traffic in Beloit in honor of George Floyd, racial injustice

The Beloit Police Department is stopping traffic for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to allow for a rally in Riverside Park on Friday morning and afternoon.

The "Disturb the Normal For Racial Justice and Police Accountability" event will be held at 11:45 a.m. at Riverside Park with cooperation from SURJ-Beloit: Showing Up for Racial Justice and Beloit Together: An Indivisible Group.

The amount of time signifies the amount of time that George Floyd was choked. After the event, two "justice prayer" events are planned for Saturday, according to organizers of the Facebook group.

At 11:58 a.m., the time of the Montay Penning police involved fatal shooting on Dec. 10, 2019, people will fill the road. The Beloit Police Department is stopping traffic for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. The department said it supports the peaceful protest, asking demonstrators to maintain safety, according to the Beloit Daily News.

Penning, 23, of Janesville, was shot and killed by three Beloit police officers following a pursuit in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue. Evidence presented by Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary indicated Penning was armed and had pointed a weapon at officers.

The three officers were cleared in the shooting based on an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation. Of the three officers involved, two were wearing body cameras and only one was active. The other officers were off-duty at the time and had responded directly from training activities, according to the Beloit Daily News.

Those at the event will be protesting for reforms within the local police department.

"The immediate installment of a new pilot program for police body cameras, the review and updating of policies that allow an officer to use lethal force in a situation where their body cameras are turned off, continued and expanded transparency in cases where lethal force is used and protesting for a review of policies related to police officers with an inordinate number of complaints made against them, according to organizers on Facebook.

Organizers are asking for support from local businesses in two ways, to close or alter their business practices for those 8 minutes and 46 seconds and or allow employees who want to attend to do so, according to the Beloit Daily News.

Following Friday’s event, New Zion Baptist Church Associate Minister Michael Bell and Family Worship Center Pastor Adam Meyer are leading the prayer event.

The first prayer will be at Brown-Hatchett Park at the corner of Porter and Keeler avenues on Saturday at noon. Another prayer service will follow at 1 p.m. on Eighth and Grand Avenue. Bell claims pastors around the area have agreed to join in the effort and the event is hoped to start a collaboration with other churches and pastors, according to the Beloit Daily News.