Protestors gather into morning hours in downtown Rockford

Protestors gathered throughout the night and into the morning hours for a sit-in outside the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center in downtown Rockford.

Rockford Youth Activism organized a 12 hour sit-in to protest police brutality in Rockford. Marchers began Sunday night at 8:46 p.m. until 8:46 a.m. Monday to represent the 8 minutes and 46 seconds George Floyd was pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer before dying in police custody.

Organizers said the group is calling on the city of Rockford to have body cameras for all police officers, and to have outside agencies to look into several deaths of black men at the hands of Rockford Police officers over the years.

The group has held several rallies and marches since the death of Floyd two weeks ago, but his was by far the longest event.

Rockford Youth Activism organizer Leslie Rolfe said there will be more rallies planned but he did not announce the next one yet.