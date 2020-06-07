Protesters to participate in overnight sit-in at Winnebago County Justice Center

The 6th protest hosted by Rockford Youth Activism switched to a sit-in late Sunday night where protesters plan to continue at the sit-in overnight in from of the Winnebago County Justice Center. Sunday marked the 4th straight day of protests for the Forest City

Initially, the protest was deemed to be the longest yet​, as protesters say they aren't planning on leaving the justice center entrance until 8:46 a.m. Monday.

The time 8:46 a.m. is significant, representing the eight minutes and 46 seconds that George Floyd was pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck. Demonstrations started in the wake of Floyd's death on May 25, but they continued taking on a larger message against racism and all acts of police violence.

The Sunday protest began around 6:30 p.m. at Haskell Park, which is a later start time than the five previous rallies.