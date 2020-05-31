Protesters rally through Beloit to demand justice, Police Chief addresses crowd

Protesters in Beloit took to the streets Sunday to demand justice for George Floyd, and also speak to police officers themselves.

The protest started at Horace White Park in Beloit, where the group marched four laps to signify the four officers involved in Floyd's death. The organizers originally wanted the protest to stay at the park, but others in the group took it downtown, and stopped at the Beloit Police Department and City Hall.

"It shouldn't take this many people for the cops to come out and say they'll change," says Elijah Thompson. "You all have to understand the cops have been doing this, they've been killing us. They don't hesitate to kill us."

Protesters remained peaceful throughout the day. There was one instance when barriers near the department were knocked down, but the barriers closest to the doors remained in place.

At the police department protesters chanted they wanted to speak to Chief Zibolski. After waiting for some time, he and another officer addressed the crowd.

"The men and women of this department, folks, really do care about the community," he says.

The crowd chanted for Zibolski to take a knee with them to honor George Floyd. He knelt.

Some at the protest had a different opinion about the recent acts of violence.

"We should all take the time to understand each other, because the world is a scary place," says David Mena, who is a young protester from Beloit. "There's nothing we can do about it. Cops are not the problem, us as human beings are the problem. We all need to understand each other better."