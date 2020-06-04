Protest organizers say Thursday protest will most likely block East State Street

In a video announcement on Facebook Thursday afternoon (see below), Rockford Youth Activism leaders say traffic will be blocked on East State Street during the evening protest.

The protests in Rockford started on Saturday. The one for Thursday evening will start at Saturn Park at 5 p.m. and will continue to the Kmart parking lot. Following, the group will walk to Forest Plaza.

It's at this point in their place where the group will, as organizer Leslie Rolfe says, "we’re going to go into the street and we’re going to lay in the street. We’re going to stop traffic. There is no plan to hide this or to be secretive with this. This is something that we’re openly going to do. This is something that we will not be stopped in doing.”

Rolfe says the protests will continue this week and weekend, every day through Sunday. June 7. They will all not be in the same spot, rather they will take place in different spots throughout the Rockford area.

Rockford Youth Activism released a list of demands on Tuesday. The demands are actions the group wants to see from city and community leaders in addressing systemic racism and injustices throughout the city. They include widespread police use of body cameras and the reopening of investigations involving fatal uses of force by police.