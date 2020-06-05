'March on Stephenson' protest at Freeport City Hall planned for 1 p.m. Saturday

A protest is planned to gather at Freeport City Hall at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and begin marching at 2 p.m.

The "March on Stephenson" protest will include a march, speaker, voter registration booths and a petition for the demilitarization of law enforcement.

The march route begins at Freeport City Hall and will progress down Stephenson Street to the west. The route then turns on Whistler Avenue before progressing down Lincoln Boulevard toward the east. The march will head back and end at the Freeport City Hall.

Organizations partnering in the protest include St. James Baptist Church, Indivisible Freeport and the Stephenson County Democratic Party.