Proposed house bill calls for some Americans to get a monthly $2,000 stimulus check

If you are 16 or older and make under $130,000 a year, then you would be old enough to receive $2,000 a month under a new proposed House bill.

This proposal, called the Emergency Money for the People Act comes as U.S. citizens wait for their stimulus check from the CARES act, which was passed last month. The new bill was introduced by Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California.

Acccording to the proposal, every Americans age 16 and older making less than $130,000 annually would receive at least $2,000 per month. Married couples earning less than $260,000 would receive $4,000 per month. In addition, families with children would get $500 per child per month for up to three children.

If you are unemployed, you would also be eligible.

Those who were not eligible in 2019 or 2018 but would be eligible in 2020 could submit at least two consecutive months of paychecks to verify income eligibility.

The measure would also close a loophole in the CARES Act that would allow college students and adults with disabilities to receive payments even if they are claimed as a dependent on someone else's taxes.

The IRS has started sending out checks from the CARES Act this week. Millions of low and middle-income Americans will get a one-time payment of $1,200 per individual or $2,400 per couple, plus $500 for each child. Some will get less, depending on their income level.