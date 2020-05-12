Proposals become answers for potential RVC tech center

After submitting 21 proposals, Rock Valley College received 21 answers over the future of the college's Advanced Technology Center on Tuesday afternoon.

WIFR previously reported on Friday, May 8, that 21 proposals toward the RVC Advanced Technology Center had been submitted from communities like Machesney Park, Loves Park, Cherry Valley and Belvidere.

The proposals have been under review by the Rock Valley College Board of Trustees, who will determine which proposal they will accept on behalf of the people of Community College District 511, according to a statement from Rock Valley College.

The college claims the Advanced Technology Center will house course curriculums aimed at employment for both employees and employers.

“We have received an overwhelming response from potential developers with locations across our District 511 community footprint. A successful RFP process is marked by the receipt of many qualified proposals and that is what occurred here. The RVC Board of Trustees will now be able to choose from various proposals including, cost, locations, timing for the completion of the project, and options for future expansion,” Interim RVC President Beth Young said on Tuesday.

Following the proposal submissions on Friday, May 8, board chairperson Patrick Murphy said the cost of the building, the location of it and addressing transportation to the building were key factors in the proposals.

“Our RVC Board of Trustees heard and answered the call for a ‘community discussion’ about the location of the Advanced Technology Center. Our community responded as well by providing us with a myriad of proposals. We are proud of our history of community involvement here at RVC and our Trustees are proud to serve all of our constituents. The college has just taken one more definitive step toward achieving our community goal of ratcheting up educational opportunities tied to the needs of employers who are ready to hire our graduates,” RVC Board Chairman Patrick Murphy said on Tuesday.