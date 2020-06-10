Prolonged stretch of dry, comfortable weather on tap for the Stateline

The past two days have been quite eventful in the weather department, between Cristobal's drenching, wind-driven rains Tuesday, strong to locally severe storms on more than one occasion Tuesday and Tuesday Night, and prolonged gusty winds that have persisted for the better part of two days. Things have taken a turn for the much more calm Wednesday Evening, and all signs point to an extended period of quiet conditions spanning the next several days!

Cooler, drier air has replaced the jungle-like tropical airmass that was in place as Cristobal's remnants invaded the Stateline Tuesday. The evening air Wednesday had more of an autumn-like feel to it, just hours after temperatures had topped the 80° mark for the 14th time in the past 19 days! We'll go several days without an 80° temperature in the Stateline, affording air conditioners thrust into major duty a well-needed break.

There'll even be times, mainly Friday Night and Saturday Night, that the air will have a discernible chill to it, as temperatures may retreat into the 40s for several hours! That "chill" isn't to last long, though, as 80s appear poised to return by Monday, with 90s lagging only a day or two behind. In fact, there's growing evidence that suggests the hottest temperatures of 2020 are increasingly possible late next week, with some computer projections hinting at readings that may reach the middle to upper 90s next Thursday or Friday!