Pritzker to withdraw emergency order criminalizing businesses who defy 'stay-at-home' order

Sen. Dave Syverson (R-35) tells 23 News Gov. J.B. Pritzker is withdrawing his request for an emergency order​, which would criminalize business owners that defy his 'stay-at-home' order.

The max penalty under this emergency rule would have been a $2,500 fine and one year in prison.

The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules was supposed to meet at 10:30 to discuss and determine if this rule should pass or be blocked. Eight out of 12 JCAR members would need to not approve the emergency rule in order to block.

The meeting ended up starting on a big delay, 3 hours later.

Syverson said Pritzker is withdrawing because he did not have enough democrat support. As of this morning all republicans on JCAR were voting against the emergency rule.