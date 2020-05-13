Pritzker targets businesses who defy states 'stay-at-home' order, calls for leaders to step up

From his home on Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker targeted business owners who are reopening early in the state, saying the Illinois government will hold them responsible for doing so and there will be consequences.

Pritzker also urged local leaders to do their part during the COVID-19 pandemic and help enforce this 'stay-at-home' order. This comes on the same day as one downstate county voted to move forward with their own plans to begin reopening.

The news comes from Madison County, as leaders there say it's time to reopen as this pandemic is taking an economic toll on the county. In response, Pritzker says "I have no sympathy for those so intent on disregarding science and logic, so afraid to tell their constituents what they may not want to hear."

If other counties continue to follow Madison County's lead, Pritzker also said those counties may not be reimbursed by FEMA for damages they incur by ignoring the law. "You will do harm to your own community," Pritzker says.

Illinois health officials announced Wednesday an additional 1,677 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 84,698 in 99 counties. 192 deaths were also announced, bringing the total to 3,792 deaths stemming from COVID-19.