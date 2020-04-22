Pritzker says the Illinois 'stay-at-home' order will get extended, not sure how long yet

Governor J.B. Pritzker said the stay-at-home order will be extended, but he is watching numbers of coronavirus infections before making a determination of how long.

"We're looking at an extension, but I can't tell you how long that extension should run," said Gov. Prtizker.

It's currently set to expire at the end of April, but Governor Pritzker is now saying that Illinois could see its peak weeks from now in mid-May and with federal guidance calling for 14 days of case declines before phasing in reopening, it could be at least another month until there's a significant lifting of the shutdown.

State officials are watching for a bigger drop in new cases of COVID-19 along with enough hospital capacity to handle another wave of patients.