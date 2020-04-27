Pritzker says students and teachers should prepare for using e-learning in the fall

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says school districts should begin preparing for the possibility of using E-Learning practices this coming fall.

“I would prepare for both (remote and regular classes) because it is still unclear what things will look like,” Pritzker said. “I would encourage administrators and teachers to work very hard on making sure that’s available just in case.”

In March, Pritzker ordered all Illinois schools to close amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus and earlier in April, he announced those doors would stay shut for the remainder of the academic year.

The governor also addressed the room for improvement in schools when it comes to remote learning.

“What we've learned in that short period of time is that many schools are not ready for E-learning, but should be,” Pritzker said. “The state actually has funds available to help school districts to work with school districts to help spin up E-Learning.”

The governor ended by suggesting remote learning be used more in the future, regardless of the pandemic.