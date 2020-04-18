Pritzker says more time is needed to look at data before extending 'stay-at-home' order

While other nearby states have already extended their 'stay-at-home' orders, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says his administration needs to look at more data before deciding whether or not to extend the order.

"I promise to give you an answer as soon as I know it. I can't rely on my own instinct and desires," Pritzker said.

Pritzker said he will continue to listen to the experts before considering opening anything that is currently closed.

"I'm going to do what's best for the people of the state," Pritzker said. "We have not yet reached our peak."

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers extended the state's 'safer-at-home' order to May 26 and plenty of other states have extended their orders past April 30.