Pritzker orders all bars, dine-in restaurants in Illinois closed through March

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has ordered the closing of all bars and dine-in restaurants across the state of Illinois amid the spread of the Coronavirus. Pritzker made the announcement during his daily update on COVID-19 Sunday afternoon. These will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, March 16..

This closure is for dine-in purposes only. Drive-thrus, delivery, and curbside services will be allowed to stay open.

“This is another hard step to take. I know how difficult this will be on small businesses around the state. But we must do everything we can to safeguard the health of the citizens of Illinois, and that requires this urgent action,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The time for persuasion and public appeals is over — the time for action is here. This is not a joke. No one is immune to this, and you have an obligation to act in the best interests of all the people of this state.”

The state is working closely with restaurant owners and food delivery services to ensure kitchens can safely remain open to continue food delivery and put in place drive-thru and curbside pickup options for restaurants to continue to serve the public.

Pritzker's action Sunday afternoon came as the state announced 29 new coronavirus cases, bringing Illinois' total to 93. This now includes Winnebago County.