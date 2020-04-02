Pritzker kicks off 'All in Illinois' to reinforce stay-at-home message

Governor JB Pritzker launched a new statewide effort today called ‘All in Illinois’ to reinforce the state’s core message, backed by scientists and public health experts: stay at home and stay safe.

As Illinoisans continue to practice social distancing to stay healthy, ‘All in Illinois’ is a way to unite residents across the state and remind them we are all in this together.

“I’ve taken virtually every action available to me to protect our residents and slow the spread, and now, our strongest weapon against COVID-19 is you,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “For everyone in Illinois, we as individuals must commit to stay home, stay safe and practice social distancing to stay healthy.I’m asking you to join us and be all in for Illinois.”

All in Illinois is supported by a series of public service announcements featuring famous Illinois natives, including Jane Lynch, Deon Cole, Jason Beghe, Jackie Joyner Kersee and Matt Walsh. The PSA videos reinforce the importance of staying at home during the COVID-19 crisis and encourages everyone to do their part to stop the spread of the virus. The PSA celebrity videos can be viewed by visiting Allin.Illinois.gov​.

People can also show their solidarity by updating their Facebook profile photos with the All in Illinois frame image and share messages with friends and family on social media using the #AllinIllinois hashtag. Additionally, Illinois residents can show they’re committed to being part of the solution by displaying All in Illinois signage in their yard or in their window. All in Illinois signs are available to download here.