Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for 9 Illinois counties; 250 more National Guard members activated

A disaster proclamation is issued for nine Illinois counties to give them access to state resources, personnel and equipment to keep people safe from looting and violence going on across the state.

Those counties are Champaign, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Macon, Madison, Sangamon and Will.

In addition, 250 more Illinois National Guard members will be activated to give support to affected counties. Pritzker also ordered the Illinois State Police to provide an additional 300 troopers to municipalities.

"We have to take care of our communities and our people, and for that reason, we will continue to strategically deploy Illinois State Police and National Guard as work to protect Illinoisans and the First Amendment rights of peaceful protesters," said Governor Pritzker. "We can't allow those who have taken advantage of this moment to loot and smash to also steal the voices of those peacefully expressing a need for real, meaningful change. This anger doesn't come out of nowhere - it's born of decades and centuries of systemic racism and injustice. That's what all of us have to recognize and that's where our work begins."