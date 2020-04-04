Pritzker expects peak of coronavirus to hit in mid-to-late April in illinois

While Illinois is still on the upward slope of the curve when it comes to the coronavirus, Governor Pritzker says that will come to a peak in the coming weeks.

At his daily press briefing Saturday, Governor J.B. Pritzker says he expects the peak of COVID-19 to hit Illinois in mid-to-late April.

Pritzker says, "Again, there are a variety of models to look at. Certainly, I would say that most of the models I have seen say that we will peak somewhere between the middle and the end of April. I don't want to predict on a certain day that we're gonna hit a peak, but I will say it's very important for us to track this."