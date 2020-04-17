Pritzker expected to announce closure of Illinois schools for remainder of academic year

Sources close to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker say on Friday afternoon he will order all state schools closed for the remainder of the academic year, affecting 25.2 million public school students.

The announcement could be made during his daily 2:30 p.m. news conference.

According to WBBM Newsradio in Chicago, Deputy Governor Jesse Ruiz suggested Wednesday that in-person classroom instruction would not take place for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

If the announcement is made by the Governor, Illinois would join 27 states and 3 U.S. territories that have ordered or recommended closures through the rest of the school year.

Illinois schools initially closed in mid-March amid the coronavirus outbreak

WIFR will carry the governor's news conference live on-air, on our website and on our Facebook page.