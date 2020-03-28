Pritzker calls on Illinois stores to increase measures to encourage social distancing

As the COVID-19 continues throughout the country and Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker is now calling on state grocery stores and other essential stores to increase measures to encourage social distancing.

In a press conference Saturday, Governor Pritzker praised the stores already doing their part to protect employees and other workers during the outbreak. These stores have already implemented procedures for customers to participate in social distancing. Pritzker recommended the following actions that all stores should take:

-- Temporarily prohibiting reusable bags

-- New marks on the floor for social distancing

-- Encouraging cashless purchases

-- Staff regularly walking floor to follow social distancing

-- Placing shield guards in front of the cashier/bagger

-- Encouraging self check out lanes

-- Encouraging online order/curbside pick-ups

-- New signage around the store encouraging social distancing

-- More announcements made over the PA reminding customer to -- practice social distancing

