Pritzker calls Winnebago County a COVID-19 'hot spot'

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says his administration and medical experts are keeping a close eye on Winnebago County as a possible hot spot for COVID-19.

During a news conference Thursday in Chicago, Pritzker said Winnebago County has a large number of infections and cautioned area residents.

"And it's why people who live in that area and the surrounding counties need to be extremely careful," the governor said.

The Winnebago County Health Department reports 426 positive cases and 14 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.