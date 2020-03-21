Pritzker asks retired physicians, doctors and nurses to come back to work during the COVID-19 oubreak

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, Governor J.B. Pritzker is asking retired doctors and nurses to come back to work. He says they are needed to help with the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

"We're in the middle of a battle and we need assistance," Pritzker said. Pritzker says applications will be processed on an expedited process.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are 168 new cases in Illinois and a 4th case confirmed in Winnebago County. Officials also announced the 6th death related to COVID-19. The death is a man from Cook County in his 70's. DeKalb County also now has its first case. In total there are 753 cases in 26 counties throughout Illinois. Cases have occurred in ages 3 to 99.