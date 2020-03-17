Pritzker activates 60 National Guard troops for additional support with COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday activated about 60 members of the Illinois National Guard to assist with the response to coronavirus, according to a Facebook post​ by the Illinois National Guard.

They include 43 airmen from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing’s Medical Group and 17 planners and liaison officers from both Army National Guard and Air National Guard units from across the state, including medical planners, the National Guard said.

The troops are joining about 40 National Guard cyber experts who are already on active duty to assist with cyber security for election networks.