Pritzker accuses Trump of "leadership malpractice" for not extending healthcare coverage during outbreak

At his daily press conference Wednesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker didn't talk about the Coronavirus right away. Instead, he joked because it's April Fools Day that he "expects everyone to play at least one joke today" and talked about the 2020 Census.

Pritzker mentioned how important it is when it comes to filling out the 2020 Census. The results will have a number of impacts including the distribution of federal assistance and the number of electoral college votes Illinois is granted.

In addition to the census, he mentioned that Illinois currently has just under 7,000 people that have tested positive for COVID-19. 42 new deaths were also reported bringing the total in the state to 141.

In the midst of the update, Pritzker announced that he is expanding access for the Affordable Care Act in Illinois. He mentioned that over 800,000 people in the state do not have health insurance and claims that 500,000 people could sign up for the Affordable Care Act if President Donald Trump enlisted in making a special enrollment period available.

“To seek to kill the ACA, at a time like this, not to mention ever, undermines everything that we’re trying to do to keep people safe,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker accused President Trump of 'leadership malpractice' for failing to make a special enrollment period and for continuing with the lawsuit against Obamacare.

The Governor says if you were recently laid off because of the Coronavirus outbreak and don't have healthcare, to sign up for the Affordable Care Act. He says those people can do that because of a "qualifying life event" clause. You can see more information here​.