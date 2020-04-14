Pritzker: 'We are bending the curve'

At his daily press briefing on Tuesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker says Illinois is bending the Coronavirus curve.

Pritzker spoke about the rate where cases are doubling in the state, saying the higher the number of cases means the slower the virus is growing. Essentially, this is what 'bending the curve' means.

Pritzker says "On March 22, the rate at which our COVID-positive cash count was doubling was just about two days. By April 1, that rate had increased to around 3.6 days. As of this Sunday, April 12, our case doubling rate had reached 8.2 days."

Officials also mentioned about the number of deaths occurring in the state, saying Illinois is gradually seeing progress on that front. Pritzker says, "At the beginning of April, it was at 2.5 days. It is now at 5.5 days. To be clear, there is nothing good about twice as many people have this virus or, worse, dying from it, no matter how long the increase takes. But we won't get to zero cases overnight. That our doubling rate continues to increase in every metric is a clear demonstration that there is a deceleration of virus transmission."

While this is occurring, a big emphasis was put on people still needing to follow the 'stay-at-home' order. "Folks, this curve may not flatten. And it may go up again if we don't adhere to the stay at home order. We need to stay the course for now for our efforts to truly remain effective," says Pritzker.