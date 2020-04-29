Pritzker: Rep. John Cabello's lawsuit is 'irresponsible'

Governor J.B. Pritzker has responded to a lawsuit filed by Rockford Representative John Cabello.

In the Q&A section of the Wednesday daily press briefing, Pritzker was asked about the lawsuit filed by Rep. John Cabello early Wednesday morning.

The governor said, "I think it's a similarly irresponsible lawsuit. We're in the business here of keeping people safe and healthy. That's what the stay at home order has been about. I think that lawsuit is just another attempt at grandstanding."

Cabello's lawsuit​ goes against the 'stay-at-home' order for businesses to close and residents to stay at home another month during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cabello says he has not requested a temporary restraining order against the order. This lawsuit would apply not only to himself but to every resident in Illinois as well.