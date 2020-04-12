Pritzker: Apple donates 100,000 N95 masks to healthcare workers and first responders

During the daily COVID-19 briefing on Easter Sunday, Governor J.B. Pritzker provided some information on huge donation that Illinois received.

Illinois health care workers and first responders are the newest recipients of 100,000 N95 masks that were donated by Apple. Pritzker says of Apple and Tim Cook, "We're very grateful."

Pritzker also announced 1,672 additional cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Sunday bringing the total to 20,852 cases. The Governor also announced 43 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 720 fatalities in Illinois.