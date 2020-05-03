Pritzker: 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and record number of tests in 24-hour period

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,994 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 63 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 4 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s

- Monroe County: 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 female 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 61,499 cases, including 2,618 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 19,417 specimens for a total of 319,313. This is the highest number in a 24 hour period thus far.

Pritzker emphasized that the gross number of positive tests is less of an important figure than positivity rates, which have been in the range of 15-21% each day and which officials want to see drop.