President Trump calls out Gov. Pritzker's handling of COVID-19 response efforts

In an interview with Fox Business on Sunday, President Donald Trump once again called out Gov. J.B. Pritzker in an interview regarding Illinois' COVID-19 response.

Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business asked Trump how he would decide which states and cities will receive federal financial support, to which he called out local Democratic leaders.

Trump accused Pritzker of money being the motivating factor for the his response to the pandemic, the president claiming he "knows the family."

Trump said, "He wants money because, you know, let's make up for the 25 years and some very bad current years."

"I have not been counting on the White House because there have been too many situations in which they have made promises, not delivered," Pritzker said on CNN last week.

This isn't the first time President Trump and Gov. Pritzker have exchanged words regarding the coronavirus response efforts as the two took to Twitter back in April.

You can see the tweet at the bottom of the article.