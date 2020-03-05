Preparing employees for the impact of Coronavirus

Hygiene is a popular topic with concerns over the Coronavirus, and many are preparing for how they may be impacted if they get sick. Aaron McDonald, an engineer at Entre Computer Solutions, says he's worried more about his wife than himself.

"That would soak up all of her paid vacation time. For me, I don't know how this makes you feel, but if it gets to where I can't even sit at a computer then I am going to have to start taking paid days off too,” said McDonald.

Workplaces are alerting employees of how to protect themselves from contracting Coronavirus.

"We at SwedishAmerican are working on our plan to manage employees that may have been exposed or travel to certain areas, and I think it would be wise for all employers to do the same,” said Jennifer Kline.

The CDC advises anyone confirmed with the virus to be quarantined for 14 days. Mike Broski, President of Entre Computer Solutions says many of his employees can work from home, and he's ready to make other accommodations.

"Obviously, if someone did come down with a virus like that we would be very good about time off. We certainly want to value the employees' personal time,” Broski.

Medical professionals remind people to continually wash hands and try to keep your hands away from your mouth and face at work.