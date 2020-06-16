Pregnant during a pandemic

With many medical services being postponed or done virtually, one expectant group of patients navigates requiring constant in-person care during a pandemic.

"These are like family to me because I've been with them for so long, so I know that they're going take care of me and my family," said Micah Franklin.

For expectant mother Micah Franklin, having her twins in the middle of a pandemic doesn't scare her, but it definitely raises her defenses.

"I'm not so much in fear, just more so concerned. When I bring babies home, people want to come. And I don't want to be like, the bad guy, be like, 'oh no, you can't come over,' but I just want to be more so because if I don't protect them, who will?" said Franklin.

Micah's OB-GYN, Dr. Nicole Macaulay says the pandemic impacts expectant mothers in a variety of ways, from the ground up.

"You're pregnant and your first job is to protect baby and to remain healthy, and we have this pandemic that is quite prevalent, and we really don't have that much information about how COVID affects moms and babies because this is new. It's a novel virus for us," said Dr. Macaulay.

With COVID-19 disproportionally impacting communities of color, Dr. Macaulay says empowering patients to advocate for their own health is a top priority.

"I think that it's kind of universally looking at your patient, not as a homogeneous population, but looking at the individual patient in person and developing a plan for them to make sure that everyone has their needs met," said Dr. Macaulay.

In the wake of the pandemic, health systems, like Mercyhealth, offer temperature screenings before any appointments and staggered waiting times to ensure patients stay safe while receiving timely medical care.