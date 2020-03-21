Prairie Farms Rockford and General Mills band together for breakfast drive

Two of the important items of breakfast were given to those in need, thanks to a special partnership.

Prairie Farms Rockford and General Mills in Belvidere handed out over 70,000 cartons of milk and cereal at the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

All together, they gave away more than 40,000 bowls. The donation spanned over two days, with any known leftovers given to other pantries in need.

"You know they have an incredible system, these people here as far as I know are all volunteers and they do an amazing job. They learned from yesterday, they had a little chaotic situation with traffic but today they have a different system going, they're really the heroes of this," said David Jakubauskas.