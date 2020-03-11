Pouring drinks and singing hearts out to benefit the Family Peace Center

Area realtors pour some drinks and sing their hearts out all to benefit the City of Rockford's Family Peace Center.

23 News Anchor Shannon Kelly had the chance to get behind the bar along with Mayor Tom Mcnamara for the Rockford area realtors Young Professionals Network celebrity bartending event. The main attraction was dare-aoke.

Guests could challenge others to sing karaoke by making a donation and if that person didn't want to, they would have to match that donation.

Brittany Schultz from the YPN says, “We're very focused on the community. Our project that we have chosen is the family peace center, we just realize the need in the community. and we want to serve the community we live and work in. Last year our goal was $10,000 that we raised for the family peace center and this year we're trying to get to 20.”

