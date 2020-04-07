Poplar grove man charged in shooting that allegedly killed his 45-year-old father

23-year-old Adebato Adeniyi of Poplar Grove is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm after authorities responded to a shooting Monday afternoon. When authorities arrived on the scene at the 300 block of Cress Creek Trail, deputies discovered a 45-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. Adebato was immediately taken into custody.

The victim was taken to MercyHealth Hospital where he later died from his injuries. He was identified as the suspect's father, 45-year-old Olumuyiwa Adeniyi.

Adebato Adeniyi is in the Boone County Jail on no bond. A class X felony is punishable by 6 to 30 years in jail.