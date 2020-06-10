UPDATE: Poplar Grove fireworks show set for this weekend

UDPATE: The previous report of fireworks scheduled for July 4th was incorrect. The fireworks show in Poplar Grove is taking place Saturday, June 13.

Despite other COVID-19 related closures, Poplar Grove announces it will keep its fireworks show in place. This Saturday would have been the annual neighbors night. Organizers said while they had to cancel the baseball games, rides and food, they wanted to keep the fireworks in place.

Village leaders said the show will begin at dusk and last about fifteen minutes.

Spectators are asked to set up at Village Hall and to help maintain social distancing, organizers will set up 10-foot circles, each 6-feet apart for appropriate safety measures.