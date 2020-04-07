Poplar Grove Elementary teachers give their students a surprise

It’s become the newest trend in social distancing celebrations, the parades. And today Poplar Grove Elementary teachers took to the road to say hi to reconnect with students.

Cars with teachers in them lined up, each with some decorations and smiles on board.

The car parade weaved through the streets in student's neighborhoods as teachers and staff cheered, waved, and honked at the kids.

Families said it was a thoughtful gesture and the children were very happy.

"It was great. It's really nice to see community coming together. And just being able to come out of the house and the kids like to see the teachers and it just brings a small sense of normalcy." Said Krystal Davis of Poplar Grove.

