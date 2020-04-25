Pop up market feeds more than 1,200 families

Truck loads of food were distributed in Rockford Saturday, and not at the supermarket, but at Northern Illinois Food Bank's pop up market.

"We have several truck loads of food we are expecting to have as much as 3,000 families worth of food here,” Charles Barnes with the Winnebago County Emergency Operations Center said.

160,000 pounds, that's how much food was at the former Circuit City in Rockford, and through partnerships, the Northern Illinois Food Bank distributed that produce to families in need.

"We have been getting some wonderful donations from Walmart, Amazon, as well as Trader Joes, we also have been purchasing produce from Ohio and Florida,” President of the Northern Illinois Food Bank Julie Yurko said. “Our hope was to get that out as quickly as possible to our neighbors in need.”

The food bank hosted two other pop-up markets over the past few weeks, one in Geneva, and one in Joliet. Those fed more than 2,800 families, and the Rockford site added over 1,000 something volunteers say is a heartwarming experience.

"Instead of painting were packing food, instead of flooring were handing it out. We just want to show love to our community, the community that loves us and we love them back," Volunteer Brent Burrows said.

People with the Northern Illinois Food Bank have one message for those in need.

"We know that for many of our families they have never been in the circumstances where they need to ask for help, and we want to let them know that we are here for them,” Yurko said.

