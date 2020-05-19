Polish Fest 2020 canceled due to COVID-19

The St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish announces that due to cornavirus concerns, the 39th annual Polish Fest in Rockford is canceled.

The festival was to take place on Sunday August 16, 2020, due to social distancing guidelines and health concerns the event has been called off.

St. Stanislaus Church released the following statement:

"We would like to thank all the people of the parish, our volunteers and sponsors who support our annual event, and all our guests who make the Polish Fest one of the most colorful and enjoyable festivals in our culture-rich community. Our parish looks forward to planning the 2021 Polish Fest on August 15, 2021."