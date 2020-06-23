Police seek public help to locate a robbery suspect

Rockford Police is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect for property damage and at least four burglaries in the areas of Ogilby Road, Clifton Avenue, Parkview Terrace and Blackhawk.

Please see the attached video at the top of the page. Police say the burglaries were to various property, including unattached garages, vehicles and homes. They all appeared to occur on, or around, Thursday June 18

No further information is available at this time. If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.