Miss Carly's volunteer robbed, police searching for suspects

Rockford police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery on Friday evening.

Officers were called after a report of a Miss Carly's volunteer being the victim of an armed robbery at 1125 5th Ave. at 6:35 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Police met with the victim who stated that a female suspect approached him as he arrived, brandished a weapon, and ordered him to drive to a nearby alley.

The suspect then took the victim’s wallet which contained $600, then fled on foot.

A male suspect then arrived and struck the victim with a pipe. Both suspects then fled in a Suburban-type vehicle, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The suspects are described as a white woman, 43-years-old, dark shoulder-length hair and a Hispanic man, between 30 and 40-years-old with a mustache and a mullet.