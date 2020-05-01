Police respond to two early morning shootings in Rockford

Rockford Police responded to two calls of firearm incidents early this morning with one person being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

At 3:45 a.m., Police responded to a call of shots fired on 3200 Liberty Drive. One woman was struck inside her residence, sustaining minor injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

At 4:17 a.m., Police responded to a call of shots fired at 200 Dempster Avenue. Shell casings were found on the scene and a nearby residence was struck multiple times. No injuries were reported.