Freeport Police tried to stop a Chevy Impala with Florida plates because they believed there were guns inside.

As the chase went on U.S. 20, Stephenson County deputies too over. Due to high speeds, Stephenson County calls off its pursuit near the Village of Winnebago.

The car eventually crashed at the Calvary Cemetery near Winnebago. The three people inside the car, one adult and two minors were all taken into custody. No one was injured.